New Analyst Forecast: $ALV Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ALV. RBC Capital gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $ALV.
$ALV Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALV in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/25/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025
$ALV Insider Trading Activity
$ALV insiders have traded $ALV stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MIKAEL BRATT (President and CEO) sold 5,760 shares for an estimated $569,691
- FREDRIK WESTIN (EVP Finance and CFO) sold 1,803 shares for an estimated $178,839
- JAN CARLSON sold 1,555 shares for an estimated $168,437
- MAGNUS JARLEGREN (President, Autoliv Europe) sold 1,289 shares for an estimated $127,394
- CHRISTIAN SWAHN (EVP, Supply Chain Management) sold 1,192 shares for an estimated $117,751
- ANTHONY J NELLIS (EVP Legal and General Counsel) sold 645 shares for an estimated $65,370
- PER JONAS JADEMYR (EVP Quality and Proj. Mgmt) sold 401 shares for an estimated $39,637
- MIKAEL HAGSTROM (VP, Corporate Control) sold 401 shares for an estimated $39,637
$ALV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 153 institutional investors add shares of $ALV stock to their portfolio, and 231 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 2,004,515 shares (+418.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $177,299,351
- FMR LLC removed 1,909,503 shares (-26.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $168,895,540
- MENORA MIVTACHIM HOLDINGS LTD. removed 1,002,957 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $88,711,546
- POINTSTATE CAPITAL LP removed 799,061 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,676,945
- SWEDBANK AB removed 602,162 shares (-24.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,261,228
- LIND VALUE II APS removed 383,609 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,978,688
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 366,843 shares (-72.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,447,263
