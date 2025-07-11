New Analyst Forecast: $ALV Given $126.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ALV. Luke Junk from Baird set a price target of 126.0 for ALV.

$ALV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALV recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $ALV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $117.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Luke Junk from Baird set a target price of $126.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Vanessa Jeffriess from Jefferies set a target price of $140.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Colin Langan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $104.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Tom Narayan from RBC Capital set a target price of $133.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Juan Perez-Carrascosa from UBS set a target price of $123.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $112.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Dan Levy from Barclays set a target price of $105.0 on 04/21/2025

$ALV Insider Trading Activity

$ALV insiders have traded $ALV stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MIKAEL BRATT (President and CEO) sold 5,760 shares for an estimated $569,691

FREDRIK WESTIN (EVP Finance and CFO) sold 1,803 shares for an estimated $178,839

JAN CARLSON sold 1,555 shares for an estimated $168,437

MAGNUS JARLEGREN (President, Autoliv Europe) sold 1,289 shares for an estimated $127,394

CHRISTIAN SWAHN (EVP, Supply Chain Management) sold 1,192 shares for an estimated $117,751

ANTHONY J NELLIS (EVP Legal and General Counsel) sold 645 shares for an estimated $65,370

PER JONAS JADEMYR (EVP Quality and Proj. Mgmt) sold 401 shares for an estimated $39,637

MIKAEL HAGSTROM (VP, Corporate Control) sold 401 shares for an estimated $39,637

$ALV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 150 institutional investors add shares of $ALV stock to their portfolio, and 175 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

