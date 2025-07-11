New Analyst Forecast: $ALV Given $126.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ALV. Luke Junk from Baird set a price target of 126.0 for ALV.
$ALV Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALV recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $ALV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $117.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Luke Junk from Baird set a target price of $126.0 on 07/11/2025
- Vanessa Jeffriess from Jefferies set a target price of $140.0 on 07/02/2025
- Colin Langan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $104.0 on 07/01/2025
- Tom Narayan from RBC Capital set a target price of $133.0 on 06/25/2025
- Juan Perez-Carrascosa from UBS set a target price of $123.0 on 05/28/2025
- Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $112.0 on 05/16/2025
- Dan Levy from Barclays set a target price of $105.0 on 04/21/2025
$ALV Insider Trading Activity
$ALV insiders have traded $ALV stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MIKAEL BRATT (President and CEO) sold 5,760 shares for an estimated $569,691
- FREDRIK WESTIN (EVP Finance and CFO) sold 1,803 shares for an estimated $178,839
- JAN CARLSON sold 1,555 shares for an estimated $168,437
- MAGNUS JARLEGREN (President, Autoliv Europe) sold 1,289 shares for an estimated $127,394
- CHRISTIAN SWAHN (EVP, Supply Chain Management) sold 1,192 shares for an estimated $117,751
- ANTHONY J NELLIS (EVP Legal and General Counsel) sold 645 shares for an estimated $65,370
- PER JONAS JADEMYR (EVP Quality and Proj. Mgmt) sold 401 shares for an estimated $39,637
- MIKAEL HAGSTROM (VP, Corporate Control) sold 401 shares for an estimated $39,637
$ALV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 150 institutional investors add shares of $ALV stock to their portfolio, and 175 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 2,004,515 shares (+418.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $177,299,351
- FMR LLC removed 1,909,503 shares (-26.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $168,895,540
- MENORA MIVTACHIM HOLDINGS LTD. removed 1,002,957 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $88,711,546
- POINTSTATE CAPITAL LP removed 799,061 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,676,945
- SWEDBANK AB added 499,411 shares (+26.3%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $55,884,090
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 366,843 shares (-72.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,447,263
- LANCASTER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT added 334,716 shares (+58.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,605,630
