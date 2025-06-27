New Analyst Forecast: $ALT Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ALT. William Blair gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $ALT.
$ALT Insider Trading Activity
$ALT insiders have traded $ALT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GREGORY L WEAVER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $51,996
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ALT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $ALT stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 3,810,966 shares (-72.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,054,830
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 1,102,821 shares (+1683.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,514,105
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 765,662 shares (+221.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,828,310
- CAPITAL FUND MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 726,829 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,240,437
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 675,044 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,375,220
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 575,145 shares (+114.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,875,725
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 542,513 shares (+89.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,712,565
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.