New Analyst Forecast: $ALT Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ALT. William Blair gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $ALT.

$ALT Insider Trading Activity

$ALT insiders have traded $ALT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY L WEAVER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $51,996

$ALT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $ALT stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

