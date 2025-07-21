New Analyst Forecast: $ALSN Given $105.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ALSN. Tim Thein from Raymond James set a price target of 105.0 for ALSN.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ALSN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ALSN forecast page.
$ALSN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALSN recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $ALSN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $100.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Tim Thein from Raymond James set a target price of $105.0 on 07/21/2025
- Kyle Menges from Citigroup set a target price of $100.0 on 06/24/2025
- Sherif El-Sabbahy from B of A Securities set a target price of $79.0 on 06/16/2025
- Jerry Revich from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $90.0 on 05/27/2025
- Angel Castillo from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $100.0 on 05/06/2025
- Luke Junk from Baird set a target price of $100.0 on 04/15/2025
- Tami Zakaria from JP Morgan set a target price of $98.0 on 04/11/2025
$ALSN Insider Trading Activity
$ALSN insiders have traded $ALSN stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALSN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NIEKERK TERESA VAN (VP, Chief Procurement Officer) sold 8,191 shares for an estimated $828,024
- ERIC C. SCROGGINS (VP, Gen. Counsel & Assist. Sec) sold 5,358 shares for an estimated $525,351
- JOHN COLL (SVP, Global MSS) sold 1,788 shares for an estimated $169,305
- RYAN A. MILBURN (VP, Engr. & Tech Dev.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,455 shares for an estimated $144,533.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ALSN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 234 institutional investors add shares of $ALSN stock to their portfolio, and 274 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,410,141 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $134,908,189
- UBS GROUP AG added 598,281 shares (+202.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,237,543
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 506,751 shares (+153.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,480,868
- CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC added 484,916 shares (+109.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,391,913
- COPELAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 397,694 shares (-67.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,047,384
- FIL LTD removed 290,541 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,796,057
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 288,819 shares (-57.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,631,313
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.