New Analyst Forecast: $ALSN Given $105.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ALSN. Tim Thein from Raymond James set a price target of 105.0 for ALSN.

$ALSN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALSN recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $ALSN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $100.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tim Thein from Raymond James set a target price of $105.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Kyle Menges from Citigroup set a target price of $100.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Sherif El-Sabbahy from B of A Securities set a target price of $79.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Jerry Revich from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $90.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Angel Castillo from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $100.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Luke Junk from Baird set a target price of $100.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Tami Zakaria from JP Morgan set a target price of $98.0 on 04/11/2025

$ALSN Insider Trading Activity

$ALSN insiders have traded $ALSN stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALSN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NIEKERK TERESA VAN (VP, Chief Procurement Officer) sold 8,191 shares for an estimated $828,024

ERIC C. SCROGGINS (VP, Gen. Counsel & Assist. Sec) sold 5,358 shares for an estimated $525,351

JOHN COLL (SVP, Global MSS) sold 1,788 shares for an estimated $169,305

RYAN A. MILBURN (VP, Engr. & Tech Dev.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,455 shares for an estimated $144,533.

$ALSN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 234 institutional investors add shares of $ALSN stock to their portfolio, and 274 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

