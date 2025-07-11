New Analyst Forecast: $ALNY Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ALNY. B of A Securities gave a rating of 'Buy' for $ALNY.

$ALNY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALNY in the last several months. We have seen 13 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/24/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/12/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

Chardan Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

$ALNY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALNY recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $ALNY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $350.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tazeen Ahmad from B of A Securities set a target price of $359.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Maury Raycroft from Jefferies set a target price of $384.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Tiago Fauth from Wells Fargo set a target price of $333.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Joseph Stringer from Needham set a target price of $377.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Kostas Biliouris from BMO Capital set a target price of $360.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Jessica Fye from JP Morgan set a target price of $338.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital set a target price of $325.0 on 05/02/2025

$ALNY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ALNY stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALNY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.

$ALNY Insider Trading Activity

$ALNY insiders have traded $ALNY stock on the open market 170 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 170 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALNY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PUSHKAL GARG (CMO & EVP Dev & Med Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 43 sales selling 68,959 shares for an estimated $19,488,736 .

. YVONNE GREENSTREET (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 58,927 shares for an estimated $17,491,369 .

. MICHAEL W BONNEY has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 11,250 shares for an estimated $3,124,216 .

. PHILLIP A SHARP sold 11,250 shares for an estimated $3,093,750

DAVID E I PYOTT sold 7,440 shares for an estimated $2,224,560

KEVIN JOSEPH FITZGERALD (CSO & EVP, Head of Research) has made 0 purchases and 39 sales selling 5,354 shares for an estimated $1,320,629 .

. JEFFREY V. POULTON (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 3,027 shares for an estimated $747,280 .

. TOLGA TANGULER (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 984 shares for an estimated $238,803 .

. COLLEEN F REITAN sold 36 shares for an estimated $8,382

$ALNY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 312 institutional investors add shares of $ALNY stock to their portfolio, and 271 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

