New Analyst Forecast: $ALNT Given $35.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ALNT. Ted Jackson from Northland Securities set a price target of 35.0 for ALNT.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ALNT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ALNT forecast page.

$ALNT Insider Trading Activity

$ALNT insiders have traded $ALNT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICOLE R TZETZO purchased 427 shares for an estimated $9,983

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ALNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $ALNT stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.