New Analyst Forecast: $ALMU Given $25.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ALMU. David Williams from Benchmark set a price target of 25.0 for ALMU.

$ALMU Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALMU recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ALMU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.5.

Here are some recent targets:

David Williams from Benchmark set a target price of $25.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Richard Shannon from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $26.0 on 07/14/2025

$ALMU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $ALMU stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

