New Analyst Forecast: $ALMU Given $25.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ALMU. David Williams from Benchmark set a price target of 25.0 for ALMU.
David Williams from Benchmark set a price target of 25.0 for ALMU.
$ALMU Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALMU recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ALMU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- David Williams from Benchmark set a target price of $25.0 on 07/23/2025
- Richard Shannon from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $26.0 on 07/14/2025
$ALMU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $ALMU stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. added 825,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,948,250
- APIS CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 242,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,744,820
- MANATUCK HILL PARTNERS, LLC added 140,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,009,400
- ATRIA WEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC. added 16,271 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $117,313
- INTEGRITY WEALTH ADVISORS, INC. added 15,850 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $114,278
- STEWARD PARTNERS INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC added 9,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,495
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,200 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,862
