New Analyst Forecast: $ALLY Given $45.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ALLY. An analyst from Truist Financial set a price target of 45.0 for ALLY.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ALLY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ALLY forecast page.

$ALLY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALLY recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ALLY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $39.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $45.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 Donald Fandetti from Wells Fargo set a target price of $34.0 on 01/23/2025

on 01/23/2025 Jeffrey Adelson from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $42.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Jason Goldberg from Barclays set a target price of $36.0 on 10/21/2024

$ALLY Insider Trading Activity

$ALLY insiders have traded $ALLY stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL GEORGE RHODES (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 25,634 shares for an estimated $1,002,097

RUSSELL E. HUTCHINSON (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 19,100 shares for an estimated $753,473

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ALLY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 247 institutional investors add shares of $ALLY stock to their portfolio, and 280 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.