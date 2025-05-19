New Analyst Forecast: $ALL Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ALL. BMO Capital gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $ALL.

$ALL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

$ALL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ALL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $223.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $197.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Gregory Peters from Raymond James set a target price of $250.0 on 05/05/2025

$ALL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ALL stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.

$ALL Insider Trading Activity

$ALL insiders have traded $ALL stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS J WILSON (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 189,016 shares for an estimated $36,971,716 .

. JESSE E MERTEN (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 40,102 shares for an estimated $7,480,244.

$ALL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 689 institutional investors add shares of $ALL stock to their portfolio, and 750 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

