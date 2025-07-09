New Analyst Forecast: $ALL Given $235.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ALL. Brian Meredith from UBS set a price target of 235.0 for ALL.

$ALL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALL recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $ALL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $232.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian Meredith from UBS set a target price of $235.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $188.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Meyer Shields from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $235.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Bob Huang from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $235.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $197.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 C. Gregory Peters from Raymond James set a target price of $250.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Oliver Wintermantel from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $230.0 on 05/01/2025

$ALL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ALL stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.

$ALL Insider Trading Activity

$ALL insiders have traded $ALL stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS J WILSON (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 332,185 shares for an estimated $67,596,208 .

. JESSE E MERTEN (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 40,102 shares for an estimated $7,480,244 .

. JUDITH A SPRIESER sold 1,300 shares for an estimated $272,145

$ALL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 670 institutional investors add shares of $ALL stock to their portfolio, and 683 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

