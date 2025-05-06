New Analyst Forecast: $ALKS Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ALKS. H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $ALKS.

$ALKS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALKS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/28/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/27/2025

$ALKS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALKS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ALKS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $38.5.

Here are some recent targets:

David Amsellem from Piper Sandler set a target price of $37.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Vamil Divan from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $40.0 on 11/13/2024

$ALKS Insider Trading Activity

$ALKS insiders have traded $ALKS stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALKS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CRAIG C. HOPKINSON (EVP R&D, Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 604,446 shares for an estimated $19,860,519 .

. SAMUEL JOSEPH PARISI (VP, Finance (Interim PAO)) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,008 shares for an estimated $245,230 .

. CHRISTIAN TODD NICHOLS (SVP, Chief Commercial Officer) sold 5,208 shares for an estimated $151,813

CATO T LAURENCIN sold 2,691 shares for an estimated $85,708

$ALKS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of $ALKS stock to their portfolio, and 191 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

