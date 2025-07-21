New Analyst Forecast: $ALKS Given $46.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ALKS. Douglas Tsao from HC Wainwright & Co. set a price target of 46.0 for ALKS.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ALKS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ALKS forecast page.

$ALKS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALKS recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $ALKS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $42.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Douglas Tsao from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $46.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Ami Fadia from Needham set a target price of $45.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Andrea Newkirk from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $43.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Ashwani Verma from UBS set a target price of $42.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Leonid Timashev from RBC Capital set a target price of $40.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Joel Beatty from Baird set a target price of $41.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 David Hoang from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $52.0 on 03/27/2025

$ALKS Insider Trading Activity

$ALKS insiders have traded $ALKS stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALKS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CRAIG C. HOPKINSON (EVP R&D, Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 450,258 shares for an estimated $15,083,356 .

. SAMUEL JOSEPH PARISI (VP, Finance (Interim PAO)) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,008 shares for an estimated $245,230 .

. CHRISTIAN TODD NICHOLS (SVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,667 shares for an estimated $210,143.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ALKS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 180 institutional investors add shares of $ALKS stock to their portfolio, and 159 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.