New Analyst Forecast: $ALGT Given $45.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ALGT. Andrew Didora from Allegiant Travel set a price target of 45.0 for ALGT.

$ALGT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALGT recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $ALGT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $67.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Didora from Allegiant Travel set a target price of $45.0 on 07/08/2025

$ALGT Insider Trading Activity

$ALGT insiders have traded $ALGT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALGT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SANDRA DOUGLASS MORGAN sold 350 shares for an estimated $15,995

KENY FRANK WILPER (COO (former)) sold 278 shares for an estimated $11,511

$ALGT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of $ALGT stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

