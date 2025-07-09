New Analyst Forecast: $ALGN Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ALGN. Evercore ISI Group gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $ALGN.
$ALGN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALGN in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025
- Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/29/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/23/2025
$ALGN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALGN recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $ALGN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $245.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $220.0 on 07/09/2025
- Vik Chopra from Wells Fargo set a target price of $246.0 on 05/01/2025
- Jason Bednar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $250.0 on 05/01/2025
- Steven Valiquette from Mizuho set a target price of $245.0 on 04/29/2025
- Sidharth Sahoo from HSBC set a target price of $170.0 on 04/25/2025
- Kevin Caliendo from UBS set a target price of $215.0 on 04/24/2025
- Erin Wright from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $249.0 on 04/15/2025
$ALGN Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ALGN stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALGN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 02/26.
$ALGN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 337 institutional investors add shares of $ALGN stock to their portfolio, and 339 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,743,694 shares (-22.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $277,003,228
- NINETY ONE UK LTD added 716,954 shares (+58.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $113,895,312
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 664,039 shares (+439.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $105,489,235
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. added 591,588 shares (+510.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,979,669
- BROWN ADVISORY INC removed 467,111 shares (-54.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $74,205,253
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 426,042 shares (-70.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,681,032
- MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP added 416,333 shares (+4217.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,138,660
