New Analyst Forecast: $ALGN Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ALGN. Evercore ISI Group gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $ALGN.

$ALGN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALGN in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/29/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/23/2025

$ALGN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALGN recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $ALGN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $245.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $220.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Vik Chopra from Wells Fargo set a target price of $246.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Jason Bednar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $250.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Steven Valiquette from Mizuho set a target price of $245.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Sidharth Sahoo from HSBC set a target price of $170.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Kevin Caliendo from UBS set a target price of $215.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Erin Wright from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $249.0 on 04/15/2025

$ALGN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ALGN stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALGN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 02/26.

$ALGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 337 institutional investors add shares of $ALGN stock to their portfolio, and 339 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

