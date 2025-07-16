New Analyst Forecast: $ALGM Given $42.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ALGM. Joseph Quatrochi from Wells Fargo set a price target of 42.0 for ALGM.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ALGM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ALGM forecast page.
$ALGM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALGM recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $ALGM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $37.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joseph Quatrochi from Wells Fargo set a target price of $42.0 on 07/16/2025
- Vivek Arya from B of A Securities set a target price of $45.0 on 07/10/2025
- Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $37.0 on 07/08/2025
- Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a target price of $42.0 on 07/07/2025
- Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $25.0 on 06/09/2025
- Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $25.0 on 05/09/2025
- Blayne Curtis from Barclays set a target price of $23.0 on 05/09/2025
$ALGM Insider Trading Activity
$ALGM insiders have traded $ALGM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALGM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD R. LURY sold 6,849 shares for an estimated $189,035
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ALGM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 161 institutional investors add shares of $ALGM stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 5,294,593 shares (+91.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $133,053,122
- FMR LLC added 4,146,625 shares (+18.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $104,204,686
- FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC added 2,818,543 shares (+3090.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,829,985
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 2,758,171 shares (+175.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,312,837
- INVESCO LTD. added 2,746,880 shares (+131.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,029,094
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP removed 1,944,000 shares (-86.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,852,720
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP removed 1,814,483 shares (-99.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,597,957
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.