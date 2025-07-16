New Analyst Forecast: $ALGM Given $42.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ALGM. Joseph Quatrochi from Wells Fargo set a price target of 42.0 for ALGM.

$ALGM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALGM recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $ALGM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $37.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joseph Quatrochi from Wells Fargo set a target price of $42.0 on 07/16/2025

Vivek Arya from B of A Securities set a target price of $45.0 on 07/10/2025

Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $37.0 on 07/08/2025

Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a target price of $42.0 on 07/07/2025

Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $25.0 on 06/09/2025

Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $25.0 on 05/09/2025

Blayne Curtis from Barclays set a target price of $23.0 on 05/09/2025

$ALGM Insider Trading Activity

$ALGM insiders have traded $ALGM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALGM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD R. LURY sold 6,849 shares for an estimated $189,035

$ALGM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 161 institutional investors add shares of $ALGM stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

