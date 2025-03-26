New Analyst Forecast: $ALC Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ALC. HSBC gave a rating of 'Hold' for $ALC.
$ALC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/14/2024
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 11/12/2024
$ALC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 257 institutional investors add shares of $ALC stock to their portfolio, and 343 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 2,602,976 shares (-98.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $220,966,632
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 2,080,025 shares (-28.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $176,573,322
- LIONTRUST INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLP added 1,706,670 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $144,879,216
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,542,191 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $130,916,593
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,439,192 shares (+169.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $122,173,008
- AMF TJANSTEPENSION AB removed 1,436,223 shares (-84.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $121,920,970
- BARCLAYS PLC added 1,231,471 shares (+80.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $104,539,573
