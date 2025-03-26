New Analyst Forecast: $ALC Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ALC. HSBC gave a rating of 'Hold' for $ALC.

$ALC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/14/2024

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 11/12/2024

$ALC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 257 institutional investors add shares of $ALC stock to their portfolio, and 343 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

