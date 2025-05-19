New Analyst Forecast: $ALB Given $68.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ALB. Charles Neivert from Piper Sandler set a price target of 68.0 for ALB.

$ALB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALB recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ALB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $68.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Charles Neivert from Piper Sandler set a target price of $68.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $85.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $68.0 on 02/18/2025

$ALB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ALB stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/07 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 02/24.

on 04/07 and 1 sale worth up to on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/12.

$ALB Insider Trading Activity

$ALB insiders have traded $ALB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

J KENT MASTERS (Chairman & CEO) sold 2,525 shares for an estimated $255,328

NETHA N. JOHNSON (Chief Operations Officer) sold 1,060 shares for an estimated $112,402

$ALB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 332 institutional investors add shares of $ALB stock to their portfolio, and 515 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.