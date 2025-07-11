New Analyst Forecast: $ALB Given $57.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ALB. Joshua Spector from UBS set a price target of 57.0 for ALB.

$ALB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALB recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $ALB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $57.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Ben Isaacson from Scotiabank set a target price of $65.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Jeffrey Zekauskas from JP Morgan set a target price of $60.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $58.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Aleksey Yefremov from Keybanc set a target price of $95.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 David Deckelbaum from TD Securities set a target price of $65.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Patrick Cunningham from Citigroup set a target price of $64.0 on 04/15/2025

$ALB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ALB stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/07 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 02/24.

on 04/07 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/12.

$ALB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 321 institutional investors add shares of $ALB stock to their portfolio, and 420 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

