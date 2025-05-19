New Analyst Forecast: $ALAB Given $80.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ALAB. Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna set a price target of 80.0 for ALAB.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ALAB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ALAB forecast page.

$ALAB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALAB recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ALAB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna set a target price of $80.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Suji Desilva from Roth Capital set a target price of $100.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $75.0 on 05/07/2025

$ALAB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ALAB stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALAB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/27, 02/18.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$ALAB Insider Trading Activity

$ALAB insiders have traded $ALAB stock on the open market 181 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 181 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JITENDRA MOHAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 36 sales selling 920,110 shares for an estimated $85,692,351 .

. MICHAEL TRUETT TATE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 517,672 shares for an estimated $52,235,439 .

. SANJAY GAJENDRA (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 515,680 shares for an estimated $43,231,779 .

. STEFAN A DYCKERHOFF has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 249,074 shares for an estimated $23,295,285 .

. MANUEL ALBA has made 0 purchases and 57 sales selling 237,000 shares for an estimated $20,979,933 .

. MICHAEL E. HURLSTON has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 69,953 shares for an estimated $6,963,132 .

. PHILIP MAZZARA (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 60,049 shares for an estimated $5,294,993 .

. JACK R LAZAR has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $458,450.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ALAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 249 institutional investors add shares of $ALAB stock to their portfolio, and 242 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.