New Analyst Forecast: $ALAB Given $110.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ALAB. Tore Svanberg from Stifel set a price target of 110.0 for ALAB.

$ALAB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALAB recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $ALAB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $100.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tore Svanberg from Stifel set a target price of $110.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Mark Lipacis from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $104.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna set a target price of $80.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $99.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $100.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $75.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Atif Malik from Citigroup set a target price of $100.0 on 04/14/2025

$ALAB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ALAB stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALAB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/27, 02/18.

$ALAB Insider Trading Activity

$ALAB insiders have traded $ALAB stock on the open market 182 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 182 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SANJAY GAJENDRA (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 1,102,017 shares for an estimated $100,203,412 .

. JITENDRA MOHAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 63 sales selling 986,984 shares for an estimated $87,379,656 .

. MICHAEL TRUETT TATE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 669,381 shares for an estimated $59,495,841 .

. MANUEL ALBA has made 0 purchases and 47 sales selling 214,741 shares for an estimated $16,676,257 .

. PHILIP MAZZARA (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 86,345 shares for an estimated $7,665,368 .

. MICHAEL E. HURLSTON has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $459,107 .

. JACK R LAZAR has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $458,450 .

. BETHANY MAYER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 686 shares for an estimated $60,003.

$ALAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 253 institutional investors add shares of $ALAB stock to their portfolio, and 214 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

