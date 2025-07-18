New Analyst Forecast: $AKTX Given $5.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AKTX. Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group set a price target of 5.0 for AKTX.

$AKTX Insider Trading Activity

$AKTX insiders have traded $AKTX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AKTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ABIZER GASLIGHTWALA (President & CEO) has made 4 purchases buying 31,146 shares for an estimated $37,119 and 0 sales.

$AKTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $AKTX stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

