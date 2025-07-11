New Analyst Forecast: $AKA Given $30.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AKA. Eric Beder from Small Cap Consumer Research set a price target of 30.0 for AKA.
$AKA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AKA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AKA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Eric Beder from Small Cap Consumer Research set a target price of $30.0 on 07/11/2025
- Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $10.0 on 05/14/2025
$AKA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $AKA stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 5,000 shares (-16.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,400
- RHUMBLINE ADVISERS removed 2,745 shares (-70.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,002
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,402 shares (+292.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,898
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 996 shares (-43.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,426
- TRUVESTMENTS CAPITAL LLC removed 700 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,436
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 620 shares (+4.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,357
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. removed 600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,088
