New Analyst Forecast: $AJG Given $330.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AJG. Meyer Shields from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 330.0 for AJG.

$AJG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AJG recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $AJG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $328.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Meyer Shields from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $330.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $327.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $371.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Andrew Andersen from Jefferies set a target price of $265.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Scott Heleniak from RBC Capital set a target price of $340.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Mark Hughes from Truist Securities set a target price of $290.0 on 01/31/2025

$AJG Insider Trading Activity

$AJG insiders have traded $AJG stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AJG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$AJG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 681 institutional investors add shares of $AJG stock to their portfolio, and 555 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.