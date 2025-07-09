New Analyst Forecast: $AJG Given $330.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AJG. Meyer Shields from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 330.0 for AJG.
$AJG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AJG recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $AJG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $328.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Meyer Shields from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $330.0 on 07/09/2025
- Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $327.0 on 07/07/2025
- Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $371.0 on 06/09/2025
- Andrew Andersen from Jefferies set a target price of $265.0 on 04/11/2025
- Scott Heleniak from RBC Capital set a target price of $340.0 on 01/31/2025
- Mark Hughes from Truist Securities set a target price of $290.0 on 01/31/2025
$AJG Insider Trading Activity
$AJG insiders have traded $AJG stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AJG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SCOTT R HUDSON (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 41,052 shares for an estimated $13,110,019.
- RICHARD C CARY (Controller, CAO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 22,000 shares for an estimated $7,304,001.
- SUSAN E PIETRUCHA (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 13,500 shares for an estimated $4,645,728
- WALTER D. BAY (General Counsel) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $3,266,200
- WILLIAM F ZIEBELL (VICE PRESIDENT) sold 7,049 shares for an estimated $2,286,766
- CHRISTOPHER E MEAD (VICE PRESIDENT) sold 2,900 shares for an estimated $877,569
- PATRICK MURPHY GALLAGHER (Chief Operating Officer) sold 2,613 shares for an estimated $868,869
- SHERRY S BARRAT sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $760,830
- DAVID S JOHNSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,325 shares for an estimated $446,708.
- MICHAEL ROBERT PESCH (President) purchased 59 shares for an estimated $18,783
$AJG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 681 institutional investors add shares of $AJG stock to their portfolio, and 555 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 4,815,207 shares (+38.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,662,402,064
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 3,374,770 shares (+41.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,165,105,594
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 2,841,701 shares (-28.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $981,068,853
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 2,372,904 shares (-98.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $819,221,376
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 1,799,784 shares (-96.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $621,357,428
- FMR LLC added 1,769,052 shares (+14.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $610,747,512
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 1,758,166 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $606,989,229
