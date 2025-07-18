New Analyst Forecast: $AIRG Given $7.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AIRG. Scott Searle from Roth Capital set a price target of 7.0 for AIRG.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AIRG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AIRG forecast page.

$AIRG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AIRG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AIRG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Searle from Roth Capital set a target price of $7.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Anthony Stoss from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $7.0 on 05/08/2025

$AIRG Insider Trading Activity

$AIRG insiders have traded $AIRG stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACOB SUEN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 24,195 shares for an estimated $110,404 .

. ARTHUR M. TOSCANINI has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,347 shares for an estimated $82,367 .

. ALI SADRI (Chief Technology Officer) sold 1,055 shares for an estimated $4,325

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AIRG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $AIRG stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.