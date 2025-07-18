Stocks
AIRG

New Analyst Forecast: $AIRG Given $7.0 Price Target

July 18, 2025 — 02:20 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AIRG. Scott Searle from Roth Capital set a price target of 7.0 for AIRG.

$AIRG Price Targets

$AIRG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AIRG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AIRG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Scott Searle from Roth Capital set a target price of $7.0 on 07/18/2025
  • Anthony Stoss from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $7.0 on 05/08/2025

$AIRG Insider Trading Activity

$AIRG insiders have traded $AIRG stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JACOB SUEN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 24,195 shares for an estimated $110,404.
  • ARTHUR M. TOSCANINI has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,347 shares for an estimated $82,367.
  • ALI SADRI (Chief Technology Officer) sold 1,055 shares for an estimated $4,325

$AIRG Hedge Fund Activity

$AIRG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $AIRG stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 124,875 shares (-77.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $420,828
  • US BANCORP \DE\ removed 64,266 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $216,576
  • BAILARD, INC. removed 33,300 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $112,221
  • JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 27,266 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $91,886
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 23,186 shares (-46.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,136
  • AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 19,947 shares (+2.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,221
  • SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 14,428 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,622

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

This article was originally published on Quiver News.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

AIRG

