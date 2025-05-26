New Analyst Forecast: $AIRE Given $1.25 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AIRE. Allen Klee from Maxim Group set a price target of 1.25 for AIRE.
$AIRE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $AIRE stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC removed 41,300 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,017
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 26,679 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,080
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 22,113 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,103
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 20,347 shares (+23.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,178
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC added 15,951 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,386
- FIFTH THIRD BANCORP added 14,451 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,751
- XTX TOPCO LTD removed 13,808 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,905
