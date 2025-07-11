New Analyst Forecast: $AIR Given $81.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AIR. Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Securities set a price target of 81.0 for AIR.
$AIR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AIR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AIR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $81.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Securities set a target price of $81.0 on 07/11/2025
- Michael Leshock from Keybanc set a target price of $80.0 on 04/02/2025
$AIR Insider Trading Activity
$AIR insiders have traded $AIR stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN MCCLAIN III HOLMES (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 133,427 shares for an estimated $8,927,723.
- CHRISTOPHER A. JESSUP (Senior Vice President-CCO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 33,981 shares for an estimated $2,392,200.
- SEAN M. GILLEN (Senior VP-CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,385 shares for an estimated $1,153,160.
- ERIC PACHAPA (VP-CAO & Controller) sold 6,500 shares for an estimated $435,053
- JESSICA A. GARASCIA (Senior VP, GC, CAO & Secretary) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $100,354
$AIR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of $AIR stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- OPHIR ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD added 292,241 shares (+50.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,362,573
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 247,631 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,864,859
- OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/ added 220,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,317,800
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 218,495 shares (-8.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,233,535
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 201,217 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,266,139
- STATE STREET CORP removed 180,385 shares (-9.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,099,756
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 165,959 shares (-2.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,292,044
