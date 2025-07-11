New Analyst Forecast: $AIR Given $81.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AIR. Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Securities set a price target of 81.0 for AIR.

$AIR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AIR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AIR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $81.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Securities set a target price of $81.0 on 07/11/2025

Michael Leshock from Keybanc set a target price of $80.0 on 04/02/2025

$AIR Insider Trading Activity

$AIR insiders have traded $AIR stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN MCCLAIN III HOLMES (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 133,427 shares for an estimated $8,927,723 .

. CHRISTOPHER A. JESSUP (Senior Vice President-CCO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 33,981 shares for an estimated $2,392,200 .

. SEAN M. GILLEN (Senior VP-CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,385 shares for an estimated $1,153,160 .

. ERIC PACHAPA (VP-CAO & Controller) sold 6,500 shares for an estimated $435,053

JESSICA A. GARASCIA (Senior VP, GC, CAO & Secretary) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $100,354

$AIR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of $AIR stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

