New Analyst Forecast: $AIP Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AIP. Cowen & Co. gave a rating of 'Buy' for $AIP.

$AIP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AIP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

$AIP Insider Trading Activity

$AIP insiders have traded $AIP stock on the open market 79 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 79 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

K CHARLES JANAC (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 437,594 shares for an estimated $4,490,727 .

. SAIYED ATIQ RAZA has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 161,922 shares for an estimated $1,664,207 .

. NICHOLAS B. HAWKINS (VP and Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 67,601 shares for an estimated $624,538 .

. LAURENT R MOLL (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 48,615 shares for an estimated $527,131 .

. WAYNE C CANTWELL has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $165,522 .

. ISABELLE F GEDAY sold 15,550 shares for an estimated $140,455

PAUL L ALPERN (VP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 13,649 shares for an estimated $123,312 .

. ANTONIO J VIANA sold 2,491 shares for an estimated $25,738

$AIP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $AIP stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

