New Analyst Forecast: $AIOT Given $8.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AIOT. Jaeson Schmidt from Lake Street set a price target of 8.0 for AIOT.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AIOT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AIOT forecast page.

$AIOT Insider Trading Activity

$AIOT insiders have traded $AIOT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIOT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CATHERINE J LEWIS (Chief Customer Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 270,000 shares for an estimated $1,843,343.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.