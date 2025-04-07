New Analyst Forecast: $AIG Given $98.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AIG. Alex Scott from Barclays set a price target of 98.0 for AIG.
$AIG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AIG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AIG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $93.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $98.0 on 04/02/2025
- An analyst from HSBC set a target price of $93.0 on 03/05/2025
- Catherine Seifert from CFRA set a target price of $87.0 on 11/05/2024
$AIG Insider Trading Activity
$AIG insiders have traded $AIG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN G RICE purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $770,000
- JOHN C INGLIS has made 3 purchases buying 680 shares for an estimated $51,580 and 0 sales.
$AIG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 418 institutional investors add shares of $AIG stock to their portfolio, and 490 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 4,555,569 shares (-34.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $331,645,423
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,360,508 shares (-26.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $171,844,982
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,858,862 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $135,325,153
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,803,994 shares (-10.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $131,330,763
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,791,964 shares (+7.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $130,454,979
- NORGES BANK removed 1,622,577 shares (-14.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $118,123,605
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,569,311 shares (+53.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $114,245,840
