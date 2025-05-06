New Analyst Forecast: $AIG Given $82.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AIG. Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a price target of 82.0 for AIG.

$AIG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AIG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AIG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $93.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $82.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $98.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 An analyst from HSBC set a target price of $93.0 on 03/05/2025

$AIG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AIG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/13.

$AIG Insider Trading Activity

$AIG insiders have traded $AIG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN G RICE purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $770,000

JOHN C INGLIS has made 3 purchases buying 680 shares for an estimated $51,580 and 0 sales.

$AIG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 466 institutional investors add shares of $AIG stock to their portfolio, and 538 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

