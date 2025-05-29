New Analyst Forecast: $AI Given $28.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AI. Radi Sultan from UBS set a price target of 28.0 for AI.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AI forecast page.

$AI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Radi Sultan from UBS set a target price of $28.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $18.0 on 04/14/2025

$AI Insider Trading Activity

$AI insiders have traded $AI stock on the open market 42 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 42 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS M SIEBEL (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 3,223,722 shares for an estimated $84,120,241 .

. JIM H. SNABE sold 499,700 shares for an estimated $21,512,085

JR STEPHEN M WARD sold 125,000 shares for an estimated $5,250,000

RICHARD C LEVIN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 96,000 shares for an estimated $3,799,637 .

. CONDOLEEZZA RICE sold 74,689 shares for an estimated $3,361,751

MEREL WITTEVEEN (Senior VP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 22,379 shares for an estimated $678,248 .

. HITESH LATH (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,889 shares for an estimated $664,552 .

. JOHN E. HYTEN sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $191,874

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of $AI stock to their portfolio, and 183 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.