New Analyst Forecast: $AHR Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AHR. Baird gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $AHR.

$AHR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AHR in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/18/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 06/30/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/11/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/20/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/19/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AHR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AHR forecast page.

$AHR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AHR recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $AHR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $39.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Wesley Golladay from Baird set a target price of $41.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Nicholas Yulico from Scotiabank set a target price of $42.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Austin Wurschmidt from Keybanc set a target price of $40.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Michael Lewis from Truist Securities set a target price of $38.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Ronald Kamdem from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $45.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Joe Dickstein from Jefferies set a target price of $37.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Michael Carroll from RBC Capital set a target price of $34.0 on 03/19/2025

$AHR Insider Trading Activity

$AHR insiders have traded $AHR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEFAN K.L. OH (Chief Investment Officer) sold 3,860 shares for an estimated $139,346

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AHR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 190 institutional investors add shares of $AHR stock to their portfolio, and 196 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.