New Analyst Forecast: $AHR Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AHR. Baird gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $AHR.
$AHR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AHR in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/18/2025
- Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 06/30/2025
- Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/11/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/20/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/19/2025
$AHR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AHR recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $AHR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $39.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Wesley Golladay from Baird set a target price of $41.0 on 07/18/2025
- Nicholas Yulico from Scotiabank set a target price of $42.0 on 06/30/2025
- Austin Wurschmidt from Keybanc set a target price of $40.0 on 06/11/2025
- Michael Lewis from Truist Securities set a target price of $38.0 on 06/09/2025
- Ronald Kamdem from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $45.0 on 05/20/2025
- Joe Dickstein from Jefferies set a target price of $37.0 on 04/28/2025
- Michael Carroll from RBC Capital set a target price of $34.0 on 03/19/2025
$AHR Insider Trading Activity
$AHR insiders have traded $AHR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEFAN K.L. OH (Chief Investment Officer) sold 3,860 shares for an estimated $139,346
$AHR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 190 institutional investors add shares of $AHR stock to their portfolio, and 196 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. added 4,716,792 shares (+1543.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $142,918,797
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 3,547,635 shares (+350.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $107,493,340
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 3,437,861 shares (+22.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $104,167,188
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 1,263,613 shares (-50.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,287,473
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,263,228 shares (-12.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,275,808
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC removed 929,946 shares (-26.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,177,363
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 908,228 shares (-68.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,519,308
