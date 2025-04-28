New Analyst Forecast: $AHR Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AHR. Jefferies gave a rating of 'Buy' for $AHR.

$AHR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AHR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/04/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/30/2024

$AHR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AHR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AHR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from JMP Securities set a target price of $35.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Michael Lewis from Truist Financial set a target price of $29.0 on 11/15/2024

$AHR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 201 institutional investors add shares of $AHR stock to their portfolio, and 186 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

