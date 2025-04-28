New Analyst Forecast: $AHR Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AHR. Jefferies gave a rating of 'Buy' for $AHR.
$AHR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AHR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/04/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/30/2024
$AHR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AHR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AHR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from JMP Securities set a target price of $35.0 on 03/04/2025
- Michael Lewis from Truist Financial set a target price of $29.0 on 11/15/2024
$AHR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 201 institutional investors add shares of $AHR stock to their portfolio, and 186 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 7,474,374 shares (+94.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $212,421,709
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 5,877,600 shares (+63.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $167,041,392
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 3,222,415 shares (-24.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,581,034
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 2,750,137 shares (+29.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,158,893
- STATE STREET CORP added 2,669,900 shares (+72.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,878,558
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 2,619,528 shares (-78.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,446,985
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,450,351 shares (-54.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,218,975
