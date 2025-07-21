New Analyst Forecast: $AGX Given $220.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AGX. Drew Chamberlain from JP Morgan set a price target of 220.0 for AGX.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AGX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AGX forecast page.

$AGX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AGX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AGX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $228.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Drew Chamberlain from JP Morgan set a target price of $220.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Robert Brown from Lake Street set a target price of $236.0 on 06/05/2025

$AGX Insider Trading Activity

$AGX insiders have traded $AGX stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES W QUINN sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $8,316,799

WILLIAM F. LEIMKUHLER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $4,414,741 .

. DAVID HIBBERT WATSON (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $4,259,720 .

. CYNTHIA FLANDERS sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $3,307,050

RAINER H BOSSELMANN sold 13,728 shares for an estimated $3,041,850

PETER W GETSINGER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,748 shares for an estimated $1,802,458 .

. JOHN RONALD JR. JEFFREY sold 5,500 shares for an estimated $1,197,845

CHARLES EDWIN IV COLLINS (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, GEMMA) sold 1,265 shares for an estimated $305,231

RICHARD H DEILY (Compliance Officer, Former CFO) sold 1,565 shares for an estimated $238,380

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AGX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 173 institutional investors add shares of $AGX stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.