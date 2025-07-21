Stocks
AGX

New Analyst Forecast: $AGX Given $220.0 Price Target

July 21, 2025 — 06:20 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AGX. Drew Chamberlain from JP Morgan set a price target of 220.0 for AGX.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AGX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AGX forecast page.

$AGX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AGX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AGX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $228.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Drew Chamberlain from JP Morgan set a target price of $220.0 on 07/21/2025
  • Robert Brown from Lake Street set a target price of $236.0 on 06/05/2025

$AGX Insider Trading Activity

$AGX insiders have traded $AGX stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JAMES W QUINN sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $8,316,799
  • WILLIAM F. LEIMKUHLER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $4,414,741.
  • DAVID HIBBERT WATSON (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $4,259,720.
  • CYNTHIA FLANDERS sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $3,307,050
  • RAINER H BOSSELMANN sold 13,728 shares for an estimated $3,041,850
  • PETER W GETSINGER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,748 shares for an estimated $1,802,458.
  • JOHN RONALD JR. JEFFREY sold 5,500 shares for an estimated $1,197,845
  • CHARLES EDWIN IV COLLINS (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, GEMMA) sold 1,265 shares for an estimated $305,231
  • RICHARD H DEILY (Compliance Officer, Former CFO) sold 1,565 shares for an estimated $238,380

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AGX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 173 institutional investors add shares of $AGX stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

AGX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.