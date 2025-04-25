New Analyst Forecast: $AGRO Given 'Underperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AGRO. Bank of America Securities gave a rating of 'Underperform' for $AGRO.
$AGRO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AGRO in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/25/2025
$AGRO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $AGRO stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. added 7,817,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $73,714,310
- GMT CAPITAL CORP removed 1,690,683 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,943,140
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. added 714,911 shares (+68.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,741,610
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 713,658 shares (-12.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,729,794
- UBS GROUP AG added 497,258 shares (+2513.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,689,142
- INVESCO LTD. removed 318,699 shares (-50.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,005,331
- CAUSEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 266,816 shares (+88.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,516,074
