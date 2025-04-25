Stocks
AGRO

New Analyst Forecast: $AGRO Given 'Underperform' Rating

April 25, 2025 — 02:27 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AGRO. Bank of America Securities gave a rating of 'Underperform' for $AGRO.

$AGRO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AGRO in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Bank of America Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/25/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AGRO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AGRO forecast page.

$AGRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $AGRO stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. added 7,817,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $73,714,310
  • GMT CAPITAL CORP removed 1,690,683 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,943,140
  • MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. added 714,911 shares (+68.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,741,610
  • JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 713,658 shares (-12.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,729,794
  • UBS GROUP AG added 497,258 shares (+2513.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,689,142
  • INVESCO LTD. removed 318,699 shares (-50.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,005,331
  • CAUSEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 266,816 shares (+88.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,516,074

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

AGRO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.