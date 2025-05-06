New Analyst Forecast: $AGIO Given $71.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AGIO. Greg Harrison from Scotiabank set a price target of 71.0 for AGIO.
$AGIO Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AGIO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGIO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/29.
$AGIO Insider Trading Activity
$AGIO insiders have traded $AGIO stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGIO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES WILLIAM BURNS (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,752 shares for an estimated $1,135,774.
- RAHUL D. BALLAL has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,117,146.
- BRIAN GOFF (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,947 shares for an estimated $460,136.
- JACQUALYN A FOUSE sold 7,497 shares for an estimated $194,172
- TSVETA MILANOVA (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,485 shares for an estimated $149,975.
- SARAH GHEUENS (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,005 shares for an estimated $142,337.
- THEODORE JAMES JR. WASHBURN (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 2,272 shares for an estimated $78,134
- DAVID SCADDEN sold 200 shares for an estimated $9,256
$AGIO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $AGIO stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC. added 1,500,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,290,000
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,421,940 shares (+12116.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,724,948
- VESTAL POINT CAPITAL, LP removed 760,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,973,600
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 697,630 shares (-40.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,924,121
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 631,657 shares (-50.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,756,249
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 408,975 shares (-14.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,438,918
- POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC removed 375,000 shares (-37.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,322,500
