New Analyst Forecast: $AGIO Given $51.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AGIO. Greg Harrison from B of A Securities set a price target of 51.0 for AGIO.

$AGIO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AGIO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AGIO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $58.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Greg Harrison from B of A Securities set a target price of $51.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Greg Harrison from Scotiabank set a target price of $71.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Emily Bodnar from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $58.0 on 02/24/2025

$AGIO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AGIO stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGIO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/17, 01/29 and 0 sales.

$AGIO Insider Trading Activity

$AGIO insiders have traded $AGIO stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGIO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN GOFF (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 31,647 shares for an estimated $1,087,334 .

. SARAH GHEUENS (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 22,919 shares for an estimated $832,296 .

. JACQUALYN A FOUSE sold 7,497 shares for an estimated $194,172

TSVETA MILANOVA (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,451 shares for an estimated $152,648 .

. JAMES WILLIAM BURNS (Chief Legal Officer) sold 2,799 shares for an estimated $93,878

THEODORE JAMES JR. WASHBURN (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 2,272 shares for an estimated $78,134

CECILIA JONES (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,780 shares for an estimated $59,701

DAVID SCADDEN sold 1,400 shares for an estimated $56,000

$AGIO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $AGIO stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

