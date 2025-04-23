New Analyst Forecast: $AGEN Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AGEN. B. Riley gave a rating of 'Buy' for $AGEN.
$AGEN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AGEN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 04/21/2025
$AGEN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $AGEN stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SIREN, L.L.C. removed 775,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,123,500
- B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. added 756,956 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,074,059
- WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC removed 182,939 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $501,252
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 168,546 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $461,816
- MORGAN STANLEY added 121,323 shares (+43.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $332,425
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 115,789 shares (+5.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $317,261
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 115,663 shares (-53.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $316,916
