New Analyst Forecast: $AGCO Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AGCO. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $AGCO.

$AGCO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AGCO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/16/2025

$AGCO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AGCO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AGCO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $103.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $106.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Angel Castillo from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $101.0 on 12/03/2024

$AGCO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AGCO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGCO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE KEVIN HERN sold up to $100,000 on 12/31.

$AGCO Insider Trading Activity

$AGCO insiders have traded $AGCO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LANGE BOB DE purchased 2,740 shares for an estimated $251,532

$AGCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 202 institutional investors add shares of $AGCO stock to their portfolio, and 227 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

