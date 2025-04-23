New Analyst Forecast: $AGCO Given $106.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AGCO. An analyst from UBS set a price target of 106.0 for AGCO.

$AGCO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AGCO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AGCO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $101.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $106.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Angel Castillo from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $101.0 on 12/03/2024

on 12/03/2024 Joel Jackson from BMO Capital set a target price of $92.0 on 11/05/2024

$AGCO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AGCO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGCO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE KEVIN HERN sold up to $100,000 on 12/31.

$AGCO Insider Trading Activity

$AGCO insiders have traded $AGCO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LANGE BOB DE purchased 2,740 shares for an estimated $251,532

$AGCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 201 institutional investors add shares of $AGCO stock to their portfolio, and 220 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

