New Analyst Forecast: $AGCO Given $106.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AGCO. An analyst from UBS set a price target of 106.0 for AGCO.
$AGCO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AGCO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AGCO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $101.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $106.0 on 04/22/2025
- Angel Castillo from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $101.0 on 12/03/2024
- Joel Jackson from BMO Capital set a target price of $92.0 on 11/05/2024
$AGCO Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AGCO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGCO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE KEVIN HERN sold up to $100,000 on 12/31.
$AGCO Insider Trading Activity
$AGCO insiders have traded $AGCO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LANGE BOB DE purchased 2,740 shares for an estimated $251,532
$AGCO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 201 institutional investors add shares of $AGCO stock to their portfolio, and 220 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 3,654,350 shares (+128.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $341,608,638
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 2,444,615 shares (+534.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $228,522,610
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 2,101,176 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $196,417,932
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,399,610 shares (+459.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $130,835,542
- INVESCO LTD. added 961,081 shares (+68.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,841,851
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC added 663,478 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,021,923
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 509,783 shares (-6.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,654,514
