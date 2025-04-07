New Analyst Forecast: $AG Given 'Sector Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AG. National Bank gave a rating of 'Sector Perform' for $AG.
$AG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/18/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AG forecast page.
$AG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $AG stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TIDAL INVESTMENTS LLC added 7,816,177 shares (+135.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,910,811
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 3,629,401 shares (+64.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,925,411
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 3,382,443 shares (+897.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,569,612
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,723,305 shares (+302589.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,950,944
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 2,196,153 shares (-7.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,056,879
- MORGAN STANLEY added 2,068,116 shares (+119.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,353,956
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,923,444 shares (+191.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,559,707
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.