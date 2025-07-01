New Analyst Forecast: $AFRM Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AFRM. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $AFRM.

$AFRM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AFRM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/30/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/09/2025

$AFRM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AFRM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AFRM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $67.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Coad from Truist Financial set a target price of $58.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $69.0 on 03/20/2025

on 03/20/2025 Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital set a target price of $67.0 on 01/08/2025

$AFRM Insider Trading Activity

$AFRM insiders have traded $AFRM stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AFRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEITH RABOIS has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 80,437 shares for an estimated $4,549,625 .

. ROBERT O'HARE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 9,768 shares for an estimated $618,156 .

. CHRISTA S QUARLES sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $400,000

NOEL BERTRAM WATSON has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $266,597.

$AFRM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 277 institutional investors add shares of $AFRM stock to their portfolio, and 274 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

