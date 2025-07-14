New Analyst Forecast: $AFRM Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AFRM. BTIG gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $AFRM.
$AFRM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AFRM in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/30/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025
- JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/09/2025
- Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/09/2025
$AFRM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AFRM recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $AFRM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital set a target price of $75.0 on 07/08/2025
- Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $80.0 on 06/30/2025
- Matthew Coad from Truist Securities set a target price of $58.0 on 06/02/2025
- Will Nance from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $58.0 on 05/12/2025
- Timothy Chiodo from UBS set a target price of $56.0 on 05/09/2025
- Reginald Smith from JP Morgan set a target price of $69.0 on 05/09/2025
- David Scharf from JMP Securities set a target price of $75.0 on 05/09/2025
$AFRM Insider Trading Activity
$AFRM insiders have traded $AFRM stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AFRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KATHERINE ADKINS (Chief Legal Officer) sold 57,102 shares for an estimated $4,012,557
- KEITH RABOIS has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 64,351 shares for an estimated $3,547,212.
- ROBERT O'HARE (Chief Financial Officer) sold 19,802 shares for an estimated $1,386,734
- CHRISTA S QUARLES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,754 shares for an estimated $450,842.
- NOEL BERTRAM WATSON has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $266,597.
$AFRM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 263 institutional investors add shares of $AFRM stock to their portfolio, and 244 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 2,675,696 shares (+189765.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $120,914,702
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 2,657,074 shares (+140.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $120,073,174
- COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,633,442 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $119,005,243
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 2,498,946 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $112,927,369
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 2,083,259 shares (-8.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $94,142,474
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 1,879,617 shares (+10.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $84,939,892
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 1,734,883 shares (-55.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,399,362
