New Analyst Forecast: $AFRM Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AFRM. BTIG gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $AFRM.

$AFRM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AFRM in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/30/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/09/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/09/2025

$AFRM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AFRM recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $AFRM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital set a target price of $75.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $80.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Matthew Coad from Truist Securities set a target price of $58.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Will Nance from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $58.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Timothy Chiodo from UBS set a target price of $56.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Reginald Smith from JP Morgan set a target price of $69.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 David Scharf from JMP Securities set a target price of $75.0 on 05/09/2025

$AFRM Insider Trading Activity

$AFRM insiders have traded $AFRM stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AFRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHERINE ADKINS (Chief Legal Officer) sold 57,102 shares for an estimated $4,012,557

KEITH RABOIS has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 64,351 shares for an estimated $3,547,212 .

. ROBERT O'HARE (Chief Financial Officer) sold 19,802 shares for an estimated $1,386,734

CHRISTA S QUARLES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,754 shares for an estimated $450,842 .

. NOEL BERTRAM WATSON has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $266,597.

$AFRM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 263 institutional investors add shares of $AFRM stock to their portfolio, and 244 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice.

