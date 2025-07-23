New Analyst Forecast: $AFRM Given $76.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AFRM. James Friedman from Susquehanna set a price target of 76.0 for AFRM.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AFRM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AFRM forecast page.

$AFRM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AFRM recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $AFRM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $69.0.

Here are some recent targets:

James Friedman from Susquehanna set a target price of $76.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Matthew Coad from Truist Securities set a target price of $72.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Rayna Kumar from Oppenheimer set a target price of $80.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $78.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital set a target price of $75.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $80.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Will Nance from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $58.0 on 05/12/2025

$AFRM Insider Trading Activity

$AFRM insiders have traded $AFRM stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AFRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHERINE ADKINS (Chief Legal Officer) sold 57,102 shares for an estimated $4,012,557

KEITH RABOIS has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 64,351 shares for an estimated $3,547,212 .

. ROBERT O'HARE (Chief Financial Officer) sold 19,802 shares for an estimated $1,386,734

CHRISTA S QUARLES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,754 shares for an estimated $450,842 .

. NOEL BERTRAM WATSON has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $266,597.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AFRM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 274 institutional investors add shares of $AFRM stock to their portfolio, and 254 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.