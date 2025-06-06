New Analyst Forecast: $AFRM Given $58.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AFRM. Matthew Coad from Truist Financial set a price target of 58.0 for AFRM.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AFRM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AFRM forecast page.

$AFRM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AFRM recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $AFRM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $69.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Coad from Truist Financial set a target price of $58.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $69.0 on 03/20/2025

on 03/20/2025 Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital set a target price of $67.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 John Hecht from Jefferies set a target price of $82.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $75.0 on 12/16/2024

$AFRM Insider Trading Activity

$AFRM insiders have traded $AFRM stock on the open market 45 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 45 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AFRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL LINFORD (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 400,000 shares for an estimated $27,595,706 .

. KEITH RABOIS has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 96,523 shares for an estimated $5,659,282 .

. ROBERT O'HARE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 9,768 shares for an estimated $618,156 .

. CHRISTA S QUARLES has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,593 shares for an estimated $580,756 .

. NOEL BERTRAM WATSON has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $294,585.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AFRM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 277 institutional investors add shares of $AFRM stock to their portfolio, and 274 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.