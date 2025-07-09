New Analyst Forecast: $AFG Given $127.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AFG. Meyer Shields from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 127.0 for AFG.
$AFG Insider Trading Activity
$AFG insiders have traded $AFG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AFG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GREGORY G JOSEPH purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $362,985
$AFG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 255 institutional investors add shares of $AFG stock to their portfolio, and 186 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 2,012,027 shares (+395.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $264,259,626
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 980,431 shares (-29.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $128,769,807
- FMR LLC removed 692,884 shares (-12.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $91,003,384
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 645,273 shares (-95.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $84,750,155
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 591,160 shares (-86.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,642,954
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 413,516 shares (+240.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,311,191
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 389,857 shares (-4.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,203,818
