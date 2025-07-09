New Analyst Forecast: $AFG Given $127.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AFG. Meyer Shields from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 127.0 for AFG.

$AFG Insider Trading Activity

$AFG insiders have traded $AFG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AFG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY G JOSEPH purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $362,985

$AFG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 255 institutional investors add shares of $AFG stock to their portfolio, and 186 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

