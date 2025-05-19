New Analyst Forecast: $AEVA Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AEVA. Oppenheimer gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $AEVA.

$AEVA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AEVA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025

$AEVA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AEVA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AEVA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.11.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Oppenheimer set a target price of $9.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $5.22 on 03/21/2025

$AEVA Insider Trading Activity

$AEVA insiders have traded $AEVA stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL LLC SYLEBRA has made 6 purchases buying 5,849,249 shares for an estimated $34,514,583 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MINA REZK (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 470,000 shares for an estimated $3,071,680 .

. SOROUSH SALEHIAN DARDASHTI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 440,000 shares for an estimated $2,131,116 .

. STEPHEN PAUL ZADESKY sold 14,851 shares for an estimated $52,049

$AEVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of $AEVA stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

