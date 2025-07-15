New Analyst Forecast: $AESI Given $16.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AESI. Derek Podhaizer from Piper Sandler set a price target of 16.0 for AESI.
$AESI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AESI recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $AESI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Derek Podhaizer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $16.0 on 07/15/2025
- Stephen Gengaro from Stifel set a target price of $15.0 on 05/21/2025
- Scott Gruber from Citigroup set a target price of $14.0 on 05/13/2025
- Keith Mackey from RBC Capital set a target price of $17.0 on 05/07/2025
- Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $15.0 on 04/10/2025
- Derek Podhaizer from Barclays set a target price of $19.0 on 03/03/2025
- Kurt Hallead from Benchmark set a target price of $25.0 on 02/26/2025
$AESI Insider Trading Activity
$AESI insiders have traded $AESI stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AESI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BEN M BRIGHAM (Executive Chairman) has made 4 purchases buying 256,547 shares for an estimated $5,522,437 and 0 sales.
- BRIAN ANTHONY LEVEILLE has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 52,500 shares for an estimated $1,285,150.
- GREGORY M SHEPARD purchased 32,155 shares for an estimated $612,231
- STACY HOCK sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $225,000
- DOUGLAS G ROGERS purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $92,862
$AESI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of $AESI stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 3,062,083 shares (-78.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,627,560
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC added 2,444,756 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,614,447
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,338,508 shares (+1750.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,878,982
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,139,352 shares (+16.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,326,039
- HITE HEDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,056,305 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,844,481
- ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP added 1,000,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,840,000
- COPELAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 955,818 shares (+42.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,051,793
