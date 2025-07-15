New Analyst Forecast: $AESI Given $16.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AESI. Derek Podhaizer from Piper Sandler set a price target of 16.0 for AESI.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AESI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AESI forecast page.

$AESI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AESI recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $AESI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Derek Podhaizer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $16.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Stephen Gengaro from Stifel set a target price of $15.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Scott Gruber from Citigroup set a target price of $14.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Keith Mackey from RBC Capital set a target price of $17.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $15.0 on 04/10/2025

on 04/10/2025 Derek Podhaizer from Barclays set a target price of $19.0 on 03/03/2025

on 03/03/2025 Kurt Hallead from Benchmark set a target price of $25.0 on 02/26/2025

$AESI Insider Trading Activity

$AESI insiders have traded $AESI stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AESI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BEN M BRIGHAM (Executive Chairman) has made 4 purchases buying 256,547 shares for an estimated $5,522,437 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BRIAN ANTHONY LEVEILLE has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 52,500 shares for an estimated $1,285,150 .

. GREGORY M SHEPARD purchased 32,155 shares for an estimated $612,231

STACY HOCK sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $225,000

DOUGLAS G ROGERS purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $92,862

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AESI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of $AESI stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.