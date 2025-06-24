New Analyst Forecast: $AES Given 'Equal-Weight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AES. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Equal-Weight' for $AES.

$AES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AES in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Underperform" rating on 06/24/2025

Seaport Global issued a "Sell" rating on 05/28/2025

$AES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AES recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AES in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $15.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $15.0 on 03/04/2025

$AES Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AES stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AES stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.

on 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/12.

$AES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 380 institutional investors add shares of $AES stock to their portfolio, and 432 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

