New Analyst Forecast: $AES Given $16.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AES. Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a price target of 16.0 for AES.

$AES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AES recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $AES in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a target price of $16.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $9.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Richard Sunderland from JP Morgan set a target price of $14.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Anthony Crowdell from Mizuho set a target price of $15.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Julien Dumoulin-Smith from B of A Securities set a target price of $13.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Angie Storozynski from Seaport Global set a target price of $7.0 on 03/03/2025

on 03/03/2025 Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $12.0 on 01/27/2025

$AES Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AES stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AES stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.

on 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/12.

$AES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 367 institutional investors add shares of $AES stock to their portfolio, and 345 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

