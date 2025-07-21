Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $AES Given $16.0 Price Target

July 21, 2025 — 10:20 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AES. Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a price target of 16.0 for AES.

$AES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AES recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $AES in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a target price of $16.0 on 07/21/2025
  • Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $9.0 on 05/20/2025
  • Richard Sunderland from JP Morgan set a target price of $14.0 on 04/24/2025
  • Anthony Crowdell from Mizuho set a target price of $15.0 on 03/04/2025
  • Julien Dumoulin-Smith from B of A Securities set a target price of $13.0 on 03/04/2025
  • Angie Storozynski from Seaport Global set a target price of $7.0 on 03/03/2025
  • Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $12.0 on 01/27/2025

$AES Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AES stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AES stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$AES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 367 institutional investors add shares of $AES stock to their portfolio, and 345 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FMR LLC removed 8,457,853 shares (-17.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $105,046,534
  • POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 8,248,133 shares (-87.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $102,441,811
  • MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 8,120,561 shares (+2173.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $100,857,367
  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 7,145,459 shares (-31.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $88,746,600
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 6,805,550 shares (-7.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $84,524,931
  • GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 6,301,836 shares (+37.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,268,803
  • CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 5,579,921 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,302,618

